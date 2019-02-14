Pulwama terror attack: A convoy of 78 vehicles carrying 2,574 CRPF personnel was targetted by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on late Thursday evening. The incident took place at around 3:15 pm in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district when the blast blew up a CRPF bus carrying its personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Several politicians have continuously been condemning the attack and calling it the worst attack on the security forces since Uri. Reports said that at least 30 CRPF jawans have lost their lives while 15 of the injured 44 jawans were critical.
Following the attacks, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to DG CRPF RR Bhatnagar and is scheduled to visit the Valley on Friday. The reports also claimed that Singh had also talked to J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, who has condemned the attack led by Jaish-e-Mohammad. Malik said that the forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K were desperate and frustrated adding they want to prove their presence in the area.
Malik also urged all the Security Forces Commanders to enhance surveillance on every front to avoid such incidents in future. He also directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.
Union minister Arun Jaitley termed the Pulwama terror attack cowardice and condemnable act of terrorists. He claimed that the terrorists would be given an unforgettable lesson for their heinous act adding that the nation stands with the families of those who were martyred in the attack. He also wished speedy recovery of the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the attack and called it despicable and dastardly. He said that the sacrifices of brave martyrs would not go in vain.
Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in the Valley following the Pulwama terror attack. The reports noted that the senior CRPF officials were briefing him on the situation.
