Pulwama terror attack: Union minister Arun Jaitley termed the Pulwama terror attack cowardice and condemnable act of terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the attack and called it despicable and dastardly. He said that the sacrifices of brave martyrs would not go in vain.

Pulwama terror attack: A convoy of 78 vehicles carrying 2,574 CRPF personnel was targetted by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on late Thursday evening. The incident took place at around 3:15 pm in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district when the blast blew up a CRPF bus carrying its personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Several politicians have continuously been condemning the attack and calling it the worst attack on the security forces since Uri. Reports said that at least 30 CRPF jawans have lost their lives while 15 of the injured 44 jawans were critical.

Following the attacks, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to DG CRPF RR Bhatnagar and is scheduled to visit the Valley on Friday. The reports also claimed that Singh had also talked to J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, who has condemned the attack led by Jaish-e-Mohammad. Malik said that the forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K were desperate and frustrated adding they want to prove their presence in the area.

J&K Raj Bhawan PRO on Pulwama attack:Governor Satyapal Malik observed forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K are desperate& frustrated and just want to prove presence. Visibly it seems to be guided from across border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility (file pic) pic.twitter.com/nFAmRQEKXB — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Malik also urged all the Security Forces Commanders to enhance surveillance on every front to avoid such incidents in future. He also directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.

Union minister Arun Jaitley termed the Pulwama terror attack cowardice and condemnable act of terrorists. He claimed that the terrorists would be given an unforgettable lesson for their heinous act adding that the nation stands with the families of those who were martyred in the attack. He also wished speedy recovery of the injured.

Arun Jaitley:Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyrs&we stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NiBNgbW96t — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the attack and called it despicable and dastardly. He said that the sacrifices of brave martyrs would not go in vain.

PM: Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. Sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly. pic.twitter.com/iKRDTbD4Vz — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in the Valley following the Pulwama terror attack. The reports noted that the senior CRPF officials were briefing him on the situation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More