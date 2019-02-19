Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University Gurgaon, has rusticated a Kashmiri woman student for her social media post over Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF personnel. The SGT authorities have rusticated the student after a complaint was filed against her. She is the student of the fourth semester of radio imaging technology. Earlier, the National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Rajasthan suspended four Kashmiri woman students for posting anti-national stuff WhatsApp.

Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University Gurgaon, has rusticated a Kashmiri woman student for her social media post over Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF personnel. The SGT authorities have rusticated the student after a complaint was filed against her. She is the student of the fourth semester of radio imaging technology. The student has become the seventh Kashmiri student who was either suspended or rusticated after the Pulwama attack in the last six days, media reports said.

Earlier, the National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Rajasthan suspended four Kashmiri woman students for posting anti-national stuff WhatsApp. The university in a suspension has told these students that they have posted anti-national stuff on WhatsApp.

These four students were studying in 2nd year and were pursuing paramedical courses. The students have been identified as Talveen Manzoor (B.Sc. OT), Iqra (B. Pharma), Zohra Nazir (B.Sc. OT) and Uzma Nazir (B.Sc. RIT

