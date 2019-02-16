Taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led government, the SP chief said that anger was growing in the country as the Kashmir situation was going out of hands. He added that people of the country were angry over the way things were being handled by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has criticised Centre for its callousness in handling terrorism as it blamed security lapse in the Pulwama terror attack. The Samajwadi Party chief while meeting the family of CRPF jawan Pradeep Singh Yadav said that the nation was upset over Centre’s callousness in combating terrorism. Taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led government, the SP chief said that anger was growing in the country as the Kashmir situation seemed out of control. He added that people of the country were angry over the way things were being handled by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. He questioned the security failure and said, “How did this serious intelligence failure occur”?

Referring to the videos posted by Pro-Pakistani social media handles Akhilesh said that terrorists were posting videos on social media saying How’s the Jaish (rephrase of dialogue How’s the Josh from the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, based on 2016 surgical strike). He further said that BJP failed to recognise danger beforehand and that Digital India also did not help the party to trace security danger.

Further attacking Prime Minister Modi-led government Akhilesh added that the government did not miss a chance to take credit for the surgical strike and hence it should take responsibility for the attack that has happened in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi while criticising Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik said that the governor easily called the unfortunate incident laparwahi on behalf of the intelligence, however, the governor was equally responsible for the laparwahi that has resulted in massive damage of human lives.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More