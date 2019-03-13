Pulwama terror attack: The United States Security Council (UNSC) is likely to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist today. The move to designate Azhar as a global terrorist was moved by India and other key members of the UNSC, but China denied support citing not enough evidence against Azhar to designate him as a global terrorist.

The United States Security Council (UNSC) is likely to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist today. In the wake of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF jawans, the three permanent members of the UNSC, the US, France and UK, have moved a proposal to the UNSC to designate Azhar as a global terrorist. However, all the three times the proposal was impeded by China, one of the five veto-powered members of the Council.

The move to designate Azhar as a global terrorist was moved by India and other key members of the UNSC, but China denied to support it citing not enough evidence against Azhar to designate him as a global terrorist. Thus China will play a key role as it is the only country that has not confirmed its stand ahead of March 13 deadline.

Reports claim that India has been using a document submitted to the UN in 2011 to make its case stronger against Azhar. The document describes links between Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden and Azhar.

Meanwhile, the US on late Tuesday night asserted that Azhar meets the criteria to be designated as a global terrorist and dismissing it would be against regional stabilty and peace.

India has continously been making efforts to take stringent actions against terror outfits installed in Pakistan. The pressure on the international community has also mounted as India and Pakistan were recently indulged in an aerial dogfight.

Following the airstrikes, India, for the first time, has shared audio clips by Jaish chief Azhar with the UNSC. The audio recording prove that Azhar was active in instigating jihad and terror attacks in the Valley.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More