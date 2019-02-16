Reiterating US's stand on Pakistan, Bolton said that the country has taken a very clear position vis-à-vis Pakitan's support to terrorism and the US is going to have further discussions with Pakistan in an effort to put an end to terrorism.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (RIGHT) had a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart John Bolton on the evening of February 15, 2019. (Photo: ANI)

Extending support to India in its fight against terrorism, the US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Friday supported India’s right to self-defence against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart John Bolton on the evening of February 15, 2019. The call was initiated by the US side to express condolences and outrage over Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

He offered all assistance to India to bring the perpetrators and backers of the attack promptly to justice. NSA Doval appreciated US support. The National Security Advisors of the two nations vowed to work together to ensure Pakistan ceases to be a safe haven for terrorist groups that target India, US and others in the region. They resolved to hold Pakistan to account for its obligations under UN resolutions and remove all obstacles to designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Bolton’s remarks came after the ghastly attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Kashmir on Thursday, which killed 44 jawans on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. He expressed US’ support and condolences to India after contacting Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval through a telephone. Bolton has spoken to India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval twice after the Pulwama attack.

Reiterating US’s stand on Pakistan, Bolton said that the country has taken a very clear position vis-à-vis Pakitan’s support to terrorism and the US is going to have further discussions with Pakistan, adding that the US wants Pakistan to put an end to terrorism.

After the Pulwama suicide attack, White House Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Pakistan to not allow terrorists to operate from the country. He said the US stands with India as it confronts terrorism and Pakistan must not provide a safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security.

Earlier, there has been widespread mourning for the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama. The terror attack was claimed by Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. After the attack, Jaish released a video of a suicide bomber, who was a resident of Pulwama district.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More