In the wake of a terror attack on a convoy of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been assured by his US counterpart John Bolton that America would support India’s right to self-defence. Over a telephonic conversation, Bolton expressed his condolences for the terror attack and told Doval that the US was ready to help India if it needed any kind of assistance when it comes to battling terrorism. According to PTI, Bolton said that the US has always been clear with its stance on terrorism and warned Pakistan as well to end its support to terrorist safe havens.

Soon after the attack, India has received support from across the borders, with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman also paying tribute to the Pulwama martyrs as he postponed his February 17 visit to Pakistan. US foreign secretary Mike Pompeo while condemning the attack had said that Pakistan must not provide refuge to terrorists as it jeopardized International security. In a warning to Pakistan, the White House slammed Pakistan and told it to end terrorism and its support to terrorists immediately.

A day before yesterday a convoy with 78 CRPF trucks was attacked by a suicide bomber who had rammed his Scorpio car carrying 350 kg explosive onto the Jammu-Srinagar stretch where the security personnel were on their way to work. It was after two days of bad weather that these soldiers were going back to their postings. The Jammu-Srinagar stretch is the sole highway connecting Jammu and Kashmir. About 2500 personnel were in the trucks and more than 40 died as a result of the attack. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack and the suicide bomber was a 20-year-old Adil Ahmed Dar who had JeM last year only.

