Pulwama terror attack: The US, Russia, France, Israel, Maldives, Bangladesh and Bhutan on Thursday condemned the cowardly terror attack in which at least 44 CRPF jawans lost their lives in Awantipora area in violence-hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. While Pakistan rejected India’s allegation that it sheltered and supported Hafiz Muhammad Saeed’s terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, that claimed responsibility for yesterday’s cowardly attack, China maintained a stoic silence on the issue.

Despite India’s demand to place Masood Azhar in the UN Security Council’s counter-terror list, China has consistently stopped Azhar from being banned as part of its friendship with Pakistan. The United Nations on Thursday condemned the attack in J&K’s Pulwama. Expressing, deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people and government of India, the international body wished a speedy recovery to injured and called for those behind the attack to be brought to justice.

United Nations: We strongly condemn today's attack in J&K's Pulwama. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives & to the people & Govt of India. We wish a speedy recovery to injured & call for those behind the attack to be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/Qq9fPoANqg — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

On Thursday evening, a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying 2,574 CRPF personnel was attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Awantipura, Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing over 44 Indian security men. According to security agencies, the blast was followed by gunshots at the CRPF convoy when it was passing Goripra area of Awantipura on the evening of February 14. The world came forward to express condolences to India by joining hands to criticise such attacks. From the United States to Russia, France, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, countries stood by India after the deadly attack claimed by the JeM.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Ron Malka: Israel strongly condemns the terror attack in Pulwama&stands by our Indian friends during this difficult hour. We send our deepest condolences to CPRF & their families, ppl of India & Indian govt following the terrible #KashmirTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/GQ2QcnMkM6 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in a statement was noted saying that they denounce terrorism in all its forms and restate the need to combat such inhuman acts with a decisive and collective response without any double standards. The country even expressed condolences to families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to injured CRPF men. Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama district. He further added by saying that the Pulwama attack is the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989.

US Department of State: US condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack today on an Indian CRPF convoy in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims & their families, & wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#PulwamaAttack (1/3) pic.twitter.com/tzeCbZzEsE — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Kenneth Juster, the US envoy to India was noted saying that America stans alongside India in confronting and defeating the terror attack. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid too came forward to support India by extending their prayers and condolences to the bereaved families of the dead and injured CRPF men.

Varanasi: Family and relatives of CRPF personnel Ramesh Yadav who lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday, mourns his death. pic.twitter.com/3qhjdX6bte — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019

French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian in his statement condemned the attack by standing with the country to fight against terrorism in all its forms. He further by saying that every State to fight effectively against terrorist networks and their financing channels in order to prevent the cross border movements of terrorist groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

