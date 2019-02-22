Uttar Pradesh Police arrest 2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists from Saharanpur: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police raided a private hostel located near the Khankah police station and arrested one of the two suspected terrorists identified as Shahnawaz Ahmed Teli. Teli, who is a resident of Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district, is suspected to be directly involved in the suicide car bomb attack on the CRPF jawans which claimed 40 lives on February 14, 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrest 2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists from Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists from Saharanpur, reports said. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police raided a private hostel located near the Khankah police station and arrested one of the two suspected terrorists identified as Shahnawaz Ahmed Teli. Teli is a resident of Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district and he is suspected to be involved in the suicide car bomb attack on the CRPF jawans which claimed 40 lives. The identity of the other accused has not been confirmed yet.

