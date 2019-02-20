The university has said that the suspension order was issued after more than 400 students demanded the expulsion of students. Registrar Quantum University RK Khare said the protesting students threatened to leave the campus if their demand was not met. The Kashmiri students have allegedly posted anti-national stuff on Facebook and Instagram.

After the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy last week, Kashmiri students studying outside valley, are bearing the brunt.

Earlier, Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University Gurgaon, rusticated a Kashmiri woman student for her social media post. The SGT authorities rusticated the student after a complaint was filed against her. In another case, National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Rajasthan suspended four woman students for uploading anti-national posts on WhatsApp. These four students were studying in 2nd year and were pursuing paramedical courses

Similarly, Uttarakhand’s Baba Farid Institute of Technology and Alpine College of Management and Technology has refused to admit any Kashmiri student from the next academic session. Also, Alpine College of Management and Technology in Dehradun has suspended a Kashmiri Dean, following the protests by right-wing groups, media reports said.

The students from valley have alleged that they are being harassed in a few states, following which Jammu and Kashmir government established helpline numbers. Many students have shifted to other places for their safety.

