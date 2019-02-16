Pulwama terror attack: In wake of the alleged attacks on Kashmiris outside the valley, the police in Kashmir has established helpline numbers for the students. The students are advised to contact police if they face any difficulty. They can contact police on following numbers: +917051000999 (Budgam), +919469200024 (Shopian), +919906380500 (Ganderbal), +919596767769 (Baramulla), +919696773001 (Sopore), +917006623508 (Handwara), +917051404938 (Kupwara), +919596767418 (Bandipora), +917051404001 (Awantipora).

Pulwama terror attack: The curfew has been imposed for the second consecutive day on Saturday in Jammu city after the eruption of violence, following a bandh call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry against Pulwama suicide bombing on a CRPF convoy on Thursday. The shutdown was supported by the Bar Association Jammu. The violence broke out when protesters carrying tricolour and chanting anti-Pakistan slogans were passing through Gujjar Najar area. The situation turned violent when dozens of parked vehicles of a particular community were torched and damaged.

Cases of violence were reported in Gujjar Nagar, Shahidi Chowk, Janipur and other areas. The Army was called in to control the situation, besides the heavy presence of police and paramilitary forces. Following the apprehensions of more law and order problems, the Internet services were stopped in Jammu while the high-speed data services were throttled in Kashmir. Ramesh Kumar, District Magistrate Jammu had imposed a curfew on Friday which remained in place today. According to reports, violence also reached to Poonch district of Jammu region where shops and vehicles were damaged in Aala Peer area. The police had to use tear smoke canisters and baton to disperse the mob.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district amidst a shutdown against the attack on the property of Kashmiris in Jammu. In wake of the alleged attacks on Kashmiris outside the valley, the police in Kashmir has established helpline numbers for the students, who are asked to contact police if they face any difficulty. They can contact police on following numbers: +917051000999 (Budgam), +919469200024 (Shopian), +919906380500 (Ganderbal), +919596767769 (Baramulla), +919696773001 (Sopore), +917006623508 (Handwara), +917051404938 (Kupwara), +919596767418 (Bandipora), +917051404001 (Awantipora).

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that they are in touch with their Dehradun counterparts regarding the safety of Kashmiri students. Earlier, it was reported that Kashmiri students were asked to vacate accommodations in the capital of Uttarakhand.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More