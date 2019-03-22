Pulwama terrorist attack mastermind Sajjad Khan arrested by Delhi Police: Sajjad Khan was constantly in touch with Mudasir Ahmed Khan who is believed to be the key conspirator of the Pulwama terror attack. The Special Cell sleuths got a tip-off about his presence in Delhi on Thursday night.

Pulwama terrorist attack mastermind Sajjad Khan arrested by Delhi Police: Sleuths of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested Pulwama terrorist attack mastermind Sajjad Khan on Friday, reports said. Sajjad Khan is a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist who was hiding in Delhi in the guise of a shawl trader.

Sajjad Khan was constantly in touch with Mudasir Ahmed Khan who is believed to be the key conspirator of the Pulwama terror attack. Security forces had neutralised Mudasirin an encounter in south Kashmir’s

Tral area on March 11, 2019.

Khan was on the wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following the Pulwama terror attack.

The Special Cell sleuths got a tip-off about Sajjad’s presence in Delhi on Thursday night and arrested him today while he was selling shawls in the national capital.

Details awaited.

As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans had lost their lives when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber detonated a mini-van filled with explosive beside a CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14, 2019. India responded with an air strike on a JeM camp in Balakot, inside Pakistan.

