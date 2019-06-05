Pulwama terrorist attack: No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, reports say that Nageena Bano Akhtar was killed for being pro-India. Nageena's husband Mohd. Yosuf Lone was also killed by terrorists in 2017.

Armed terrorists barged into the house of one Nageena Bano Akhtar and shot her dead at Singo-Narbal village in Jammu and Kashmir’s in Pulwama district on Wednesday. Another civilian Jalal Ud Din Bafanda was critically injured in the firing but he managed to save his life. Currently, a critically injured Jalal Ud Din is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, reports said.

Nageena Bano Akhtar’s husband Mohd. Yosuf Lone was also killed by terrorists in 2017. Nageena was killed for being pro-India. So far, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against unknown people and conducting a probe into the incident.

Security forces have killed 101 militants in counter-terror operations in the first five months of the year, acting on intelligence inputs provided by their informants on the ground. In 2018 and 2017, from January to May, security forces had managed to kill 70 and 57 militants, respectively. In a tweet, the Kashmir Police said terrorists fired on civilians killing a girl Nigeena Bano and injuring another civilian in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Narbal village of Kakapora, Pulwama district where terrorists fired at a woman while leaving a youth injured, today. The woman was declared brought dead to hospital while the youth is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/DEWdLZLDo7 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

It was expected that the valley won’t witness any bloodshed on Eid, but all assumptions seem to have been wronged with this attack. The encounter between the security forces and militants are reported almost every day but rare are the incidents when terrorists shoot down commoners. She was fired at by militants at Kakapora area in Pulwama. The woman succumbed to injuries was declared dead on arrival, said a senior doctor at the Srinagar Hospital where the woman was admitted.

