A 25-year-old man was charged for allegedly killing his 22-year-old girlfriend. According to reports the man stabbed the girl to death suspecting that she was cheating on him.

The accused was identified as Kiran Shinde, who had gone incommunicado since the last few days, wherein the deceased, who had gone to meet the accused.

The couples were working in an IT firm as back-office staffs and eventually, their friendship turned into a relationship. However, Shinde late started suspecting that the girl was cheating on him.

Reports say that Shinde was not in contact with anyone for the last few days, Patel and their common friend Prakash Gapat came to Chandannagar area on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the same day when the girl went to Chandannagar to meet the Shinde. then a heated argument took place between the couples and in a fit to rage, Shinde stabbed Ms Patle with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot of the crime. However, the victim died in the hospital.

As per the police, an investigation is underway and the accused is still absconding since the day of the crime.

(This is a developing story)

