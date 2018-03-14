Pune is the best city in terms of urban governance, claimed a recent survey conducted in the 23 Indian cities across India's 20 states. The survey conducted by NGO Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy (JCCD) has said that Bengaluru is the worst city in terms of urban governance. The survey has suggested that India's capital Delhi bagged 6th rank with a score of 4.4 out of 10. The survey says that Indian cities are in a precarious situation and there is a marginal improvement.

Good governance plays a vital role in the path of development. Good Governance is not about making correct decisions but about the best possible process for making those decisions. A recent study conducted in the 23 Indian cities across India’s 20 states has said that Pune is the best city and Bengaluru the worst in terms of local governance. The cities were scored between 3.0 and 5.1 on a scale of 10. The survey studied the quality of good governance by examining the functioning of urban local bodies. The Annual Survey of India’s City-System (ASICS) was conducted by NGO Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy (JCCD). The survey has suggested that India’s capital Delhi bagged 6th rank with a score of 4.4 out of 10.

The survey attempted to compare Indian cities with top class cities of the world like United Kingdom’s London, United States’New York, South Africa’s Johannesburg. All these three cities scored 8.8, 8.8 and 7.6 in the survey. Talking about the ranking, JCCD CEO Srikanth Viswanathan said, “Indian cities are in a precarious situation. There is a marginal improvement, but the rate is slow compared to the rate at which problems in the cities are growing.” The cities which performed poorly were Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Patna and Chennai. The JCCD has released its fifth edition report after deep analyses of laws, policies and RTI reply in urban bodies. The central government is continuously trying to make establish an infrastructure that could ensure adequate robust sewage networks and urban transportation under AMRUT government programme.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh bypoll results 2018: Accept peoples’ verdict, result is unexpected, says Yogi Adityanath

The report’s ranking covered interconnected aspects of urban planning and design, urban capacities and resources, empowered and legitimate political representation and transparency, accountability and participation. The ASICS report is a lesson for the administration of cities across the country. The report has also suggested some measures which can be adopted by urban bodies for better city planning.

ALSO READ: People have become one to bring bad days for BJP: Akhilesh Yadav on UP bypoll results

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh bypoll results 2018 highlights updates: Samajwadi Party wins Phulpur seat, leading in Gorakhpur

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App