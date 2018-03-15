In a bizarre incident being reported from Pune, a doctor brought in a tantric (witch doctor) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in order to ward off ‘evil’ spirits out of the patient. Being unaware of the whole matter, the family of the patient recorded the whole incident. In the video, the witch doctor was seeing taking things out from his bag and waving them over the body of the patient.

Even in today’s day and age, superstitious beliefs are held onto dearly by people and they often resort to illogical means in order to tackle a grave disease or injury. More often than not, an activity which involves less of medical science and more of superstition leads to unfortunate results. In a bizarre incident being reported from Maharashtra, a witch doctor was seen replacing the real-life doctor in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Pune. The whole incident of a tantric being present in the ICU and performing rituals was captured on video and was later shared on different social media platforms.

The shocking incident was reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital located in Pune. As per reports, it was found that the patient passed away just two days after the doctors had allowed the tantric to enter the ICU. Accusing the doctor-in-charge of the medical supervision and treatment for the death of their daughter, the family claimed that the hospital had brought in the tantric to ward off evil spirits from the patient’s body. The 25-year-old victim, identified as Sandhya Sonawane had approached Dr Satish Chavan, to get the lump in her chest treated. Reports suggested that the doctor had called in the controversial person in the ICU on March 11. A relative of the family stated that Chavan brought along a witch doctor who performed some rituals in ICU. In the video, the man was seeing taking out things from his bag and moved them to the patient’s body. The man also kept chanting verses.

Ironically, the family of the patient had no clue about the witch doctor being present in the ICU. The family claimed that they had no prior information regarding the act so they recorded the whole incident. Talking to media, the patient’s brother said, “We brought my sister to the Mangeshkar Hospital where she was recovering. Dr Satish Chavan who was treating her earlier at another hospital, came with the godman and said he had faith in it.” What is more shocking is the fact that the entire staff present in the ICU was an engaged spectator to the blatant exploitation of the hospital environment. On the other hand, the hospital management washed-off their hands from the incident stating that the staff had no role to play in the episode. The hospital administration said that Sandhya died of multiple organ failure on Monday and that was the end of the incident.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the members of the Maharashtra Andha-Shraddha Nirmulan Samiti (Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee) on Wednesday approached the Alankar police station in Pune and sought a case against the doctor under the ‘Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practises and Black Magic Act’.

