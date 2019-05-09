Pune cloth godown fire: The tragic incident took place at around 5 am when the labourers were asleep in a room at the cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village, an official of Pune Police (Rural) said.

The fire broke out at a cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village near Pune on Thursday.

Pune cloth godown fire: As many as five labourers were killed in the fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village near Pune in the early hours on Thursday, reports said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where the fire broke out.

The tragic incident took place at around 5 am when the labourers were asleep in a room at the cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village, an official of Pune Police (Rural) said. The fire under control now.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.

