On Saturday, the Maharashtra Police charged a 23-year-old man for stabbing his 46-year-old boyfriend over the excessive demand of sex. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that they took cognizance of the complaint filed by the 46-year-old victim and registered a case against the accused. The police have charged the 23-year-old accused under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for an attempt to murder. As per reports, the following incident took place on September 19.

UPDATING…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 