In a shocking incident being reported from Maharashtra, at least three people lost their lives and six were severely injured after a hoarding frame erected at Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk near Juna Bazaar collapsed on Friday afternoon. The hoarding frame that had been put up at a traffic signal, collapsed while several commuters were waiting for the light to turn green. The matter was highlighted after the footage of the incident went viral. As per the video, at least six auto rickshaws, three motorcycles and a car were turned into a turtle after the hoarding fell onto them. The place where the incident took place is said to be one of the busiest chowks in the area. Commenting on the matter, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that they had been urging the railways to remove the hoarding since 2013.

Out of the three deceased, one was identified as a 40-year-old man who was returning home after immersing his wife’s ashes. As per reports, the hoarding that fell on vehicles was some 40-feet tall. The following incident also resulted in the disruption of traffic near Pune Railway station.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said the incident took place when the hoarding was being dismantled by a contractor. As per reports, the deceased people were later identified as Shamrao Kasar (70), Shamrao Dhotre (48) and Shivaji Pardeshi (40). After the incident took place, an FIR was registered against the contractor and its workers. A Central railway official said that they have initiated an inquiry in the matter.

Talking to PTI, the railway official said that they had given contracts to an outdoor advertising company but since they did not follow the safety norms, they were asked to remove the structures.

