With a motive to teach a lesson, Pune father strangled his 2 children to death and committed suicide. Prima facie, police suspect that the children were indulged in some mischief which led to the death of three members of a family.

A 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his two children to death and later hanged himself at Nrusingh Colony in Tathawade on Saturday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Deepak Barman and his sons Rupam (8) and Shubham (10). The incident came to light when Barman’s wife reached home from work and found the bodies. Barman, who hailed from West Bengal was working in a private firm and had been living in Pune with his family for the past couple of years. According to police, his wife also worked at a private firm in the city.

On Saturday morning, the couple left home for work, but the children stayed back as they didn’t have school. Later in the afternoon, Barman returned home and allegedly strangled both the kids. Prima Facie, police suspect that the kids were indulged in some mischief and with the motive to teach them a lesson, Barman strangled both the children. As the boys fell unconscious, Barman gave in to guilt and committed suicide by hanging himself, said police.

Later in the day, Barman’s wife reached home and knocked on the door repeatedly. Failing to get a response she opened the door with the neighbours’ help where she found her husband hanging and two sons lying on the floor, said police.

Neighbours called a doctor and also informed the police. The boys were rushed to the hospital but they didn’t survive, mentioned the police.

Prior to this, a Pune resident Datta Bhondhve was arrested on June 10, 2018, for allegedly ordering the murder of his wife and their eight-month-old son over an extra-marital affair. The police have arrested three other people including Datta Bhondave’s alleged lover Sonali Jawle and two friends Prasanth Bhor, 25, and Pawan Jhadav, 21. Datta and his wife Ashwini have been married for four years.

According to the investigation by Pune Police’s crime branch, Bhondave, a resident of Maval, had put out a contract of Rs 2 lakh for the murder of his family.

