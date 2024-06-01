Pune Police Arrest Teen's Mother in Porsche Crash Case: Fourth Family Member Apprehended

Police on Saturday arrested the mother of the teenage driver for her involvement in tampering with his blood sample following the accident in the Pune Porsche crash case. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the arrest, making her the fourth family member to be apprehended in connection with the incident.

Earlier, the minor, his father, and his grandfather were arrested. This latest arrest comes days after the Pune Police informed a local court about the alleged exchange of the juvenile’s blood sample with that of a woman. Two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital have also been arrested for their role in manipulating the blood sample.

“Following the accident, Yerawada police station had sent the juvenile, his two friends who were with him in the car, and the family driver to Sassoon General Hospital for blood tests. The juvenile’s blood sample was swapped, while the other three samples showed no traces of alcohol,” a police officer disclosed.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of May 19 in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, when a Porsche allegedly driven by the intoxicated minor collided with a two-wheeler, killing software engineers Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. The 17-year-old has since been placed in an observation home.

The minor’s father, real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, and his grandfather, Surendra Agarwal, were previously arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family’s driver and coercing him to take the blame for the accident.

The Pune Police have obtained permission to interrogate the minor in the presence of his counselors and family members. This questioning, set to take place at the Yerawada Correction Centre, is expected to last for at least two hours.

Initially, the juvenile was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) under the condition of writing a 300-word essay, a decision that provoked widespread public outrage. Subsequently, the Pune Police successfully appealed to the JJB, which resulted in the boy being remanded to an observation home for 14 days, until June 5.

