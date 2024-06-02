Pune Police Question 17-Year-Old Over Porsche Accident, Juvenile Claims He Doesn't Remeber Anything Because He Was Drunk

The Pune city police reportedly interrogated the 17-year-old boy who was the main suspect in the Porsche accident case that took place on May 19. The teen was interrogated at the Yerwada observation home, where he had been lodged since May 22. The interrogation that was conducted on Saturday was aimed at bringing to light, the events that led up to the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

The intense questioning session lasted for over an hour from 11:30 to 12:30 pm, during which the juvenile maintained that he had recollection of the events from the night of the accident since he was drunk at the time. The suspect’s mother who was also present during the 17 year-old’s interrogation was also arrested, early on Saturday. Additionally officials from the crime branch, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe and the District Child Protection Officer were also present during the interrogation.

Despite the continuous efforts by the police to get information out of the juvenile, the boy remained uncooperative and did not provide the authorities with any additional details, citing memory loss attributed to his intoxicated state during the incident.

An official from the crime branch elaborated on the line of questioning, stating, “Our officials asked the minor about his location before the accident, his presence in Blak and Cosie pubs, driving the Porsche, details of the accident, tampering of evidence, collection of blood samples and medical tests. To all the questions, the minor had a single answer – that he had no memory of anything as he was drunk,”

Initial investigations had revealed that the minor and his companions had patronized the Blak and Cosie pubs, accumulating a staggering bill of ₹48,000, before the tragic accident occurred. Furthermore, statements from two other minors who were passengers in the vehicle have been recorded by the police in the days following the incident.

