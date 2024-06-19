Pune Police Submits Final Report on Porsche Car Crash to Juvenile Justice Board

Pune police have submitted a comprehensive final report to the Juvenile Justice Board detailing evidence against a 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal Porsche car crash in Kalyani Nagar last month. According to an officer, the incident occurred in the early hours of May 19, resulting in the deaths of two software professionals, including a woman. The juvenile driver is currently held at an observation home in Pune.

“We have presented all evidence to the JJB confirming his presence behind the wheel of the Porsche from the time he left his house on May 19 evening until the accident,” stated the officer. “The report includes eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, and evidence of alcohol consumption at Cosie Restaurant and Blak Club. It conclusively establishes that the juvenile, under the influence, was driving and caused the fatal accident.”

The crime branch officer emphasized that the evidence supports their request to try the juvenile as an adult. Additionally, investigations revealed that the juvenile’s blood samples initially swapped with his mother’s, were disposed of as biomedical waste at Sassoon General Hospital.

Currently, the juvenile’s parents and two doctors, Dr. Ajay Taware and Dr. Shrihari Halnor, along with hospital employee Atul Ghatkamble, are in custody related to the blood sample swapping case. Police have also arrested intermediaries involved in financial transactions between the doctors and the juvenile’s father, a prominent builder.

The investigation continues as the legal process unfolds in the case.

