Pune Porsche Crash Case: Mother Of Teen Swapped Blood Samples To Shield Son, Now Goes Missing

In the latest development in the Pune Porsche case, the media sources confirmed that the blood sample of the Pune teen whose late-night party led to the killing of two young engineers was swapped with his mother Shivani Agarwal.

This bad actress, Shivani Agarwal, mother of the teen Vedant Agarwal Porsche driver, got her blood sample swapped with his at Sassoon Hospital during a medical test to mask alcohol content. The police are now on the lookout for her as she has left Pune. pic.twitter.com/NK6E3psqH2 — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) May 30, 2024

The investigation into the tragic crash has exposed significant irregularities in the medical examination of the 17-year-old involved, conducted at the state-run Sassoon Hospital. In response, Maharashtra Medical Education appointed a three-member committee led by Dr. Pallavi Sapale, dean of Mumbai-based Grant Medical College, to investigate the matter.

According to police sources, the committee’s report revealed that blood samples from a woman and two elderly men were collected with the intention of substituting the teenager’s sample. The police suspect that one of these samples belonged to the teen’s mother.

Shivani Agarwal Missing:

To further investigate, police plan to collect samples from certain suspects. They are currently searching for the teen’s mother, who was not found at her home.

Previously, the teen’s mother appeared in a video message claiming a viral video allegedly showing her son was fake. She also appealed to the police to protect her son and became emotional on camera.

Ongoing Investigation

While the teen remains in an observation home, his real estate developer father and grandfather have been arrested. The family is accused of trying to coerce their driver into taking the blame for the accident. If the investigated sample is confirmed to be his mother’s, it would implicate another family member in the cover-up.

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Kostha, both 24-year-old engineers from Madhya Pradesh, were killed when a speeding Porsche struck their bike late on May 19. The teen, allegedly driving the car while intoxicated, was released on bail within 15 hours under lenient conditions—he was required to write a 300-word essay, assist traffic police for 15 days, and seek treatment for his drinking habit.

Amid growing public outrage, the Juvenile Justice Board revised its order and sent the teen to an observation home until June 5, pending a decision on the police request to try him as an adult.

The investigation later confirmed that the teen’s blood report was manipulated by switching samples. Dr. Ajay Taware, head of Sassoon Hospital’s forensic medicine department, chief medical officer Dr. Shrihari Halnor, and staff member Atul Ghatkamble have been arrested in connection with the tampering. The probe revealed that Dr. Halnor and Ghatkamble received ₹3 lakh from Dr. Taware to alter the blood samples, according to a police officer.

Show Full Article