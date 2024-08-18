The minor responsible for a tragic car accident in Pune has completed a mandatory 15-day safe driving course as ordered by the court. The accident, which occurred on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar, resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh and sparked nationwide outrage.

The court’s decision to release the minor on bail, coupled with allegations of attempts to cover up the incident, fueled public frustration. The accused was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board under conditions that included participating in a safe driving programme and submitting a 300-word essay on road safety.

A Regional Transport Office (RTO) official confirmed on Sunday that the juvenile successfully completed the programme. The course, conducted discreetly to respect the juvenile’s privacy, covered essential aspects of road safety, traffic regulations, and the importance of driving licenses. The training included both theoretical lessons and practical field exercises.

In addition to the driving programme, the juvenile has already submitted the required essay on road accidents. The case has drawn significant attention due to the severity of the incident and the perceived leniency of the legal proceedings.

