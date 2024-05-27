Pune Porsche Crash: Two Doctors Apprehended For Tampering With Blood Sample Of Teen Driver

Two doctors from Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital have been arrested in connection with the Porsche crash case involving a 17-year-old boy. The doctors, identified as Dr. Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor, were detained by the police on charges of manipulating blood samples related to the case.

The arrest of the doctors comes after an incident where two young IT professionals lost their lives in a motorcycle accident involving a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor. The police asserted that the teenager was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Initially, the minor was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also mandated him to write an essay on road accidents. However, following public outcry and a review application by the police, he was placed in an observation home until June 5.

Furthermore, the Pune Police arrested the teenager’s grandfather, Surendra Agarwal, for illegal confinement of the family driver, who was allegedly coerced into taking the blame for the accident by offering him money and making threats. Agarwal was remanded in police custody until May 28, along with the teenager’s father, Vishal Agarwal, who is already in judicial custody in connection with another case related to the accident.

According to police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the driver initially gave a statement at the Yerawada police station claiming he was at the wheel during the accident. However, it was later revealed that the teenager was the one driving the car.

The Agarwal family allegedly pressured the driver into giving a false statement to the police, offering him gifts, cash, and even threatening him. They confined the driver to their house and confiscated his phone until he complied with their instructions. Eventually, the driver was able to escape and report the incident to the authorities, leading to the arrests of Vishal Agarwal and Surendra Agarwal.

The police have charged Vishal and Surendra Agarwal under sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. Police will seek Vishal’s custody in the case from the court.

The arrest of the two doctors, along with the actions taken against the Agarwal family, underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the Porsche crash case. The investigation, led by the Pune Police’s crime branch, is ongoing, and further developments are expected as the case progresses.

