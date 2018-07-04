The school diary issued for the new academic session from the school has a number of listings and one of them goes on to state that the girls should either wear skin or white coloured innerwear while coming to school. A report suggests that the school authorities have allotted fixed slots to students of each class to use a toilet or drink water.

Parents of students studying at Pune’s top school were left perplexed after their girl child informed them about the new directive issued by their school. As per reports, the authorities of Maeer’s MIT School have rolled out a new guideline where it is dictating the colour of inner wears worn by girl students at the school. Stroking a controversy, the school diary issued for the new academic session from the school has a number of listings and one of them goes on to state that the girls should either wear skin or white coloured innerwear while coming to school. If this wasn’t enough, the school authorities made sure that the parents sign the decree so that their guidelines are not violated.

Commenting on the matter, parents of the girl students said that the school authorities forced them to sign the documents and added that strict actions will be taken if they fail to abide by the guidelines.

After the notification was issued, several parents knocked on the doors of the school authorities, expressing their displeasure over the incident. However, the pleas went unheard.

Parents of students of Maeer's MIT School,Pune stage protest over school's diktat for girl students to wear innerwear of specific colour, say,"They're asking us to sign the diary which mentions this. Children are not even allowed to use toilet multiple times here." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/4ZYYc0nd0A — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

Meanwhile, reacting on the media reports, the school authorities said that it was being done for the safety of girl students at the school. The executive director of MIT Group of Institute, Suchitra Karad Nagare, said that there was no hidden agenda behind this. She added that the decision was taken in regard to the previous incidents the school faced. She added that their intention behind giving such directives was pure.

"The intention to give such specific directives in the school diary was very pure.We had some experiences in the past which made us take this decision. We didn't have any hidden agenda," Dr. Suchitra Karad Nagare, Executive director of MIT Group of Institute #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6wSHn65cZ9 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

Irked over the dictate issued by the Pune school, the parents staged a protest outside the school and further said that their children were not even being allowed to use toilet multiple times.

A report by Zee suggests that the school authorities have allotted fixed slots to students of each class to use a toilet or drink water.

With no solution received yet, the parent’s have also filed their complaints with the Director of Primary Education.

