Pune wall collapse: Fifteen people lost their lives this morning after a wall of a residential building collapsed in Pune due to heavy rains. A rescue operation is currently underway to save those fear trapped under the debris.

Pune wall collapse: At least 15 people including four children have died under the debris of a wall of a residential building that collapsed in Pune post-midnight after heavy rains in Maharashtra. The incident took place in Pune’s Kondhwa area at around 1:45 am, police said. Reports said that the wall slumped against a slum built next to the housing society. The slum was built for labourers working at the construction site nearby, the police said. Several visuals from the incident site went viral on Twitter, which showed several cards stuck in debris.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department soon rushed to the area and took the situation under control. The rescue operation is currently underway as personnel were searching for people who may be stuck under the waste. Those who had sustained injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Pune: 14 people have died in Kondhwa wall collapse incident. Rescue operations are underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5XdHinkjCu — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

During the rescue operation, three people were rescued alive, one man and two women. The reports noted that Pune has received 73 mm of rain between the mornings of June 27 and June 28. It was one of the wettest days since 2009.

The Indian Express quoted Pune district collector Navalkishor Ram saying that the identities of the deceased have been ascertained. Most of the people were from Bengal and West Bengal. He further added that the prima facie is negligence on the part of the construction company which had built these temporary houses for the labourers at the site. He confirmed that appropriate action will be taken against those at fault and the procedure has also been initiated.

