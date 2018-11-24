Pathankot on high alert: Security agencies have sounded a high alert in Punjab after six suspected terrorists donning Army fatigues were spotted in Pathankot. Security arrangements have been tightened. The men were said to be carrying bags and rifle. The police and security forces have launched a search operation to locate the suspicious men.

Pathankot on high alert: Security agencies have sounded a high alert in Punjab after six suspected terrorists donning Army fatigues were spotted in Pathankot. Security arrangements have been tightened. The men were said to be carrying bags and rifle. The police and security forces have launched a search operation to locate the suspicious men. This comes days after a grenade attack on a congregation of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar which left three dead and 20 wounded. The Punjab Police have arrested one person in connection with the Amritsar grenade attack.

Earlier this month, the police had issued a similar alert after a car was hijacked by four men in Pathankot. The incident had triggered fears of a Pathankot air base-like terrorist attack. In 2016, the Pathankot airbase was attacked by terrorists who had hijacked a car to get to the airbase.

However, the police later clarified that people who snatched a Toyota Innova in Pathankot were gangsters and not terrorists as suspected earlier. The attack was carried out by two bike-borne youths who threw a hand grenade at the religious congregation inside the Nirankari Bhavan at Adhiwala village near Rajasansi area and escaped from the spot.

The accused, who is currently in custody of Punjab Police, has revealed how he and his partner carried out attack on the instructions of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence-backed Khalistani terror groups.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More