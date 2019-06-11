Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered the blocking of all open borewells and sought reports regarding the implementation of the order from district officials. The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked brief reports from officials so that horrible accident like this can be avoided in future. On Tuesday, National Disaster Response Force personnel pulled out the boy from a 150-feet-deep borewell after almost 110 hours.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered the blocking of all open borewells and sought reports regarding the implementation of the order from district officials. The decision comes after the death of a 2-year-old, Fatehveer Singh, who had fallen into an open borewell near Bhagwanpura village of Sangrur district. On Tuesday, National Disaster Response Force personnel pulled out the boy from a 150-feet-deep borewell after almost 110 hours but could not save the toddler, who had fallen into the borewell while playing with friends. The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked brief reports from officials so that horrible accident like this can be avoided in future.

The toddler was rescued around 5.30 am on Tuesday morning by National Disaster Response Force personnel. The borewell the toddler fell through was seven inches wide and he was stuck at a depth of 125 feet. The child spent his second birthday on Monday in the borewell after he fell into it the previous Thursday. When the rescue personnel pulled him out, his mother tried to rescue him but failed.

The officials managed to provide oxygen but they could not supply food or water to the child. Though a parallel tunnel was dug to rescue the toddler, the rescuers couldn’t get to the child. It was only then that the NDRF team finally clamped a rope on the child and pulled him out of the borewell. Reports said the borewell was dug by the Singh family in 1984 and was last used in 1991.

On Monday, the people in the village were angry at the district administration over the delay in rescuing Fatehveer. The angry villagers blocked the Sunam-Mansa road which led to the deployment of heavy police presence in the area. Opposition parties also criticised the government. Sangrur MP and Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann blamed the state government for the delay in the rescue.

