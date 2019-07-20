Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation: The resignation of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been accepted by Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh. He has sent the same to Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore for approval.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation: The resignation of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been accepted by Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh. He has forwarded the same to Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore for approval. The former minister had submitted his resignation letter to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Jun 10, 2019. A few days ago, he posted the copy of resignation letter on this Twitter handle.

The chief minister had said that he would decide on the resignation after going through its contents. He had also slammed Sidhu over the resignation. He also had said that if Sidhu did not want to perform a new job, he could not do anything about it. On June 6, Sidhu was stripped off key portfolios. He was divested of the tourism, local government and cultural affairs departments and was given the charge of power ministery after the cabinet reshuffle.

