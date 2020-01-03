After reports of stone-pelting at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and Sikh pilgrims by hundreds of Pakistanis, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene and ensure the safety of the devotees.

The Minister of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the attack on Sikh pilgrims at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an angry mob on Friday. Reacting the incident, India called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office in Islamabad demanding immediate security for the safety of the standard Indian Sikhs. Reports said the mob was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, who is also the daughter of the gurdwara’s reader.

Before MEA, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene and ensure the safety and security of the devotees who have been stranded at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib after they were rescued from a mob. Singh’s tweet came after an attack by a mob was reported on the pilgrims and the shrine.

“Appeal to Imran Khan to immediately intervene that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it,” Singh’s tweet read.

His request was a reaction to news of stone-pelting by hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib gurudwara where founder and first Sikh Guru GuruNanak Dev was born.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his anger on the micro-blogging site Twitter over the mob attack. He requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a word with Pakistan PM Imran Khan at earliest.

Condemning the act, Badal said, a mob attacked the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib which is a despicable act. We have to ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan and I trust that the govt will address the issue on priority, said the SAD chief.

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa also posted a video on twitter tagging Imran Khan to show how the angry mob voiced anti-Sikh slogans outside the gurudwara. Sirsa added such communal incidents may increasing the insecurity in the minds of Sikhs of Pakistan.

LIVE Footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and raising anti-Sikh slogans I urge @ImranKhanPTI Ji to take immediate action on such communal incidents that are increasing the insecurity in the minds of Sikhs of Pak@thetribunechd @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/IlxxBjhpO2 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 3, 2020

Pakistan Police too rushed to spot after being informed about the incident by the standard pilgrims.

