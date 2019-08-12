Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hosted a lunch on Monday for Kashmiri students. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he is confident that the situation in the Kashmir valley will improve soon.

It was a celebration for Eid festival for Kashmiri students of various universities of Punjab who could not go to their home state due to the political turmoil and restrictions imposed after the scrapping of Article 370.

The invitation from Amrindar Singh gave the Kashmiri students an opportunity to celebrate the festival away from home. The students were invited for lunch at Punjab Bhavan to cherish the festival of Eid and made them feel at home.

Kashmiri students from Chandigarh University, Chitkara University, CT University Ludhiana, SWIFT College and Lovely University were present at the occasion.

The students said, they considered Punjab as their second home-state and always felt safe in the state.

Abdul Azad, a Kashmiri student of Fine Arts sketched a portrait of Amarinder Singh to show his gratitude.

Punjab CM also distributed sweets among the Kashmiri students assuring them that the situation will improve very soon in the valley. The Chief Minister of Punjab also greeted the students saying that he is hopeful that the Kashmiris consider them as their family. Amrinder also said the Kashmir Valley is the second home for him.

