Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lashes out at Imran Khan, says if Pakistan can't nab Jaish chief Masood Azhar, India will: Reacting to PTI chief Imran Khan call for a dialogue with India, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asserted that it is time to walk the talk as Pakistan has done nothing about the proofs of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack. Singh lashed out at Khan soon after the latter said that if India attacked Pakistan, the country would not think but retaliate.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lashes out at Imran Khan, says if Pakistan can’t nab Jaish chief Masood Azhar, India will: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that if Pakistan is finding it difficult to deal with terrorism, India would do it on its place. His statement came soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan denied country’s role in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. Taking to his Twitter handle, the CM attacked PTI chief saying that Pakistan has given shelter to Jaish chief Masood Azhar, who is currently sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. He further suggested that Pakistan can let India know as the country will nab the Jaish chief for its neighbouring country.

Dear @ImranKhanPTI you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur & masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can’t let us know, we’ll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk. pic.twitter.com/Zct6I7QieY — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 19, 2019

Apart from Amarinder Singh, Congress’ national spokesperson Manish Tewari has also hit out at PTI chief Imran Khan. In his tweet, he alleged that it was Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar who helped Khan in winning elections. Calling Khan puppet of his friend MMA, the leader went on to say that JeM also campaigned for PTI chief in Southern Punjab of Pakistan adding that it was not surprising for him that Khan came out in support of Azhar.

The Congress leader has also asked Pakistan PM to hand over Masood Azhar to India if he was serious about what he said.

Maulana Masood Azhar helped @ImranKhanPTI become Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Jaish-e Muhammad extensively campaigned for @PTIofficial in Southern Punjab of Pak. It is therefore not surprising that Puppet of Pakistani deep state came out swinging in support of his friend-MMA — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 19, 2019

Pakistan prime minister has also said that India has blamed Pakistan without any evidence adding that it would never do something like this at a time when it is moving towards stability.

