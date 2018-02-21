Following his meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh while briefing the media over his meet said that he raised the issue of Khalistan with Canadian PM. Punjab CM said that he raised the issue of Khalistan as its the primary issue and there is money coming in from various countries including Canada.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian ministers in Amritsar and raised the issue of Khalistan with the Canadian Prime Minister. Meeting the Canadian premier who is on a state visit to India was visiting Golden Temple in Amritsar along with his wife and children, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after his meeting while briefing the media said that he raised the issue of Khalistan as its the primary issue and there is money coming in from various countries including Canada. Amarinder Singh further added that he brought it to the notice of Canadian PM that money being sent to Punjab is to create the ruckus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he was apprised by the Punjab CM on the Khalistan issue said that he was aware of it and said him he will look into this.

Earlier, there were speculations going on whether Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau given the Khalistan issue but all the speculations ended today when Punjab CM had a meeting with Justin Trudeau and also with his officials. Previously, Amarinder Singh had said that he will not meet Canada’s Defence Minister who is accompanying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he was a Khalistani. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that he took up with Canadian PM, the militancy concerns we have and he has assured us that they will look into this matter.

Pleasure meeting Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau. Look forward to my talks with him for further strengthening Indo-Canadian ties. pic.twitter.com/2yALzo2T7S — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his wife and children visited Golden Temple in Amritsar and one of the holiest places in Punjab. The Canadian PM not only visited the temple but also tried his expertise in making Indian style roti along with his wife and daughter in traditional Indian attire.

Apart from visiting Golden Temple in Punjab, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with his wife and three children

met Bollywood stars including like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Anupam Kher and Farhan Akhtar Justin Trudeau was all praises for King Khan and even took to Twitter to celebrate stronger ties with the industry and SRK.

