Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has criticised Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistani army chief General Bajwa and clarified that Sidhu's visit in Pakistan is his personal decision and not related to the Congress party.

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sindhu, who has courted a lot of controversies for various antics in the past, has now become a target of Punjab’s chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. On Sunday, Amarinder Singh lambasted Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Lashing out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amrinder Singh told media during a press conference that he was not in favour of this gesture of the Congress leader when Indian soldiers are being martyred by the Pakistani army. Amrinder Singh said, “As far as hugging the Pakistan Army Chief is concerned I am not in its favour. It was wrong for him to have shown the affection towards the Pakistan Army Chief at a time when our soldiers are being martyred.”

Further elaborating on his statement against Sidhu, the Punjab Chief Minister added that his own regiment lost one Major and two Jawans a few months ago. Questioning the casualties due to firing from the Pakistani side of the border, Amarinder Singh said, “Whether the man who pulled the trigger is to be blamed or the man who gives the order? Which is the chief, and the chief is General Bajwa.”

Justifying his stand over Sidhu’s decision of attending the ceremony in Pakistan Amarinder Singh preferred to distance his party from his visit. Amrinder Singh said, “As far as attending the swearing-in ceremony is concerned, he went there in his personal capacity so it has nothing to do with us. About him being seated next to the PoK President, maybe he (Sidhu) didn’t know who he was.”

It was only on Saturday that the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the issue. Patra added, “It is no less than a crime that a Congress member and cabinet minister in Punjab government went to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan and acted in a certain way.”

