A day after Congress Working Committee appointed UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi as interim Congress president, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the decision taken by top party leaders stating, it is the best decision in current circumstances. Singh said Sonia Gandhi’s great experience and political understanding will help the party to make a comeback. Congress had faced a humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and only managed to win 55 seats.

In a tweet, Punjab CM said he is happy to see Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji back in the saddle. It was the best decision in the current circumstances. Her experience and understanding will help guide Congress. He also wished Sonia Gandhi and Congress party all the best for the future.

Happy to see Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji back in the saddle. It was the best decision in the current circumstances. Her experience and understanding will help guide @INCIndia. I wish her and the party all the best. pic.twitter.com/IathmJDkBq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 10, 2019

She was appointed after several rounds of marathon meetings to pick Rahul Gandhi’s successor but the top decision-making body, which included many top leaders like former PM Manmohan Singh, East UP Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and many others, failed to take a call.

While some members were trying to convince Rahul Gandhi to continue as chief but he declined to withdraw his resignation following the major defeat in the General Elections 2019. Later in the evening, senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad announced that CWC has accepted Rahul Gandhi’s resignation and his mother Sonia Gandhi is appointed as interim chief.

For the post of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Selja Kumari, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia are a few non-Congress names which are ahead in the race to become Congress president.

