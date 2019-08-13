Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit back to Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after the Pak minister suggested all the Punjabis in the Indian army to deny their duty. Replying to this statement, Punjab CM said, Chaudhry's provocation won't work because Indian armies are disciplined and nationalistic,

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out at Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after his appeal to Punjabi soldiers to deny their duty at the Kashmir valley. Pakistan motormouth science minister Fawad Chaudhry took to his Twitter account saying, he appeals to all Punjabis in the Indian arm forces to deny their duty and refuse to be a part of injustice.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh who was in the army himself took a dig on Fawad Chaudhry’s comment and reminded him to stay away from India’s internal matter. He said Chaudhry’s provocation wouldn’t work on the Indian army as they are disciplined and nationalistic, not like Pakistan army.

Pakistan has been trying to provoke Indian people and army since the Indian government announced the scrapping of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the Indian state Jammu and Kashmir into two separate Union territories.

Pakistan government repeatedly criticized India’s move and tried to fetch international attention but failed to gather any support. After the Indian government announced its decision of abrogating Article 370, Pakistan declared that it will appeal to the UN Security Council against the decision.

On the other hand, India has mentioned the international community that its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution dismissing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is completely an internal matter.

