Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Appeals For Central Aid In Paddy Procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on the Central Government to assist with paddy procurement, aiming to clear the state's mandis and facilitate wheat production for the upcoming harvest season. (Read more below)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Appeals For Central Aid In Paddy Procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on the Central Government to assist with paddy procurement, aiming to clear the state’s mandis and facilitate wheat production for the upcoming harvest season.

“Today I have spoken to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to find a solution to the problem of rice millers as soon as possible because all the demands are related to the central government,” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said while speaking to ANI.

Mann expressed that the state government has addressed nearly all the millers’ demands regarding Punjab.

“We have fulfilled almost all the demands of the millers regarding Punjab. I have also taken them to Delhi; they have a meeting tomorrow as well. Punjab contributes the most to the central pool… We are with the farmers, we are with millers. So I hope that the Home Minister will meet them tomorrow and solve their problems. The procurement is going on without any problems,” he added.

“This season is not a season; it is a festival for us. The economy of Punjab is dependent on this. The DBT money is being transferred to the account of farmers. Even in the wheat, the highest contribution is by Punjab and Haryana. If the procurement of this is slow, it will also affect the production of wheat further. Hence, we wish the Central government to help the farmers in procurement so that the mandis get free,” Mann stated.

CM Bhagwant Mann earlier outlined several demands to the Centre, including that the procurement rate for dry harvest be adjusted from 0.5% to 1%.

A critical meeting on paddy procurement in Punjab took place in Delhi, chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Food Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The meeting aimed to address key issues and strategies for efficient food grain procurement in Punjab.

Speaking to the media, Bhagwant Mann said, “Harvesting season in Punjab has begun. It is like a festival in Punjab because the economy of the state depends on it. Punjab has continuously been giving the maximum contribution to the food stock of the country. We will sell 180 lakh metric tons of our harvest to the centre. We are sceptical about things taking shape like last year.”

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for proper milling facilities, stating, “We want proper space to be created for milling rice which will begin on 15 November.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Dana Is Here: West Bengal & Odisha Prepare For Impact With School Closures And Evacuations

Filed under

agriculture in Punjab central government CM Bhagwant Mann economic contribution food grain procurement harvesting season paddy procurement punjab rice millers wheat production
Advertisement

Also Read

Ways To Reduce Eye Strain During Working Hours

Ways To Reduce Eye Strain During Working Hours

Reliance-Disney Merger Approved By CCI: $8.5 Billion Deal With Crucial Restrictions On Cricket Advertising

Reliance-Disney Merger Approved By CCI: $8.5 Billion Deal With Crucial Restrictions On Cricket Advertising

IMF Retains India’s GDP Growth Forecast At 7% For FY25, 6.5% For FY26

IMF Retains India’s GDP Growth Forecast At 7% For FY25, 6.5% For FY26

What Secrets Lie Behind The Naming Of Cyclone Dana? Here’s What You Need To Know!

What Secrets Lie Behind The Naming Of Cyclone Dana? Here’s What You Need To Know!

17 Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Bengaluru

17 Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Bengaluru

Entertainment

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox