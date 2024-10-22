Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Appeals For Central Aid In Paddy Procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on the Central Government to assist with paddy procurement, aiming to clear the state's mandis and facilitate wheat production for the upcoming harvest season. (Read more below)

“Today I have spoken to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to find a solution to the problem of rice millers as soon as possible because all the demands are related to the central government,” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said while speaking to ANI.

Mann expressed that the state government has addressed nearly all the millers’ demands regarding Punjab.

“We have fulfilled almost all the demands of the millers regarding Punjab. I have also taken them to Delhi; they have a meeting tomorrow as well. Punjab contributes the most to the central pool… We are with the farmers, we are with millers. So I hope that the Home Minister will meet them tomorrow and solve their problems. The procurement is going on without any problems,” he added.

“This season is not a season; it is a festival for us. The economy of Punjab is dependent on this. The DBT money is being transferred to the account of farmers. Even in the wheat, the highest contribution is by Punjab and Haryana. If the procurement of this is slow, it will also affect the production of wheat further. Hence, we wish the Central government to help the farmers in procurement so that the mandis get free,” Mann stated.

CM Bhagwant Mann earlier outlined several demands to the Centre, including that the procurement rate for dry harvest be adjusted from 0.5% to 1%.

A critical meeting on paddy procurement in Punjab took place in Delhi, chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Food Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The meeting aimed to address key issues and strategies for efficient food grain procurement in Punjab.

Speaking to the media, Bhagwant Mann said, “Harvesting season in Punjab has begun. It is like a festival in Punjab because the economy of the state depends on it. Punjab has continuously been giving the maximum contribution to the food stock of the country. We will sell 180 lakh metric tons of our harvest to the centre. We are sceptical about things taking shape like last year.”

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for proper milling facilities, stating, “We want proper space to be created for milling rice which will begin on 15 November.”

