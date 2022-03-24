Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi. The Punjab Chief Minister will also be meeting AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This will be Mann’s first Delhi visit after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Mann took oath as the CM of Punjab in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkar Kalan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister and tweeted, “Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people.”

After assuming the post of Chief Minister, Mann ‘s government launched an anti-corruption helpline number in Punjab. After the first cabinet meeting, the new government announced the decision to provide 25,000 government jobs in the state.

AAP registered a landslide victory by winning in 92 constituencies out of the total 117 assembly constituencies in the state.