Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the incident as unfortunate and vowed that his government would not allow anyone to cause trouble in the state.

At least two people are said to have been injured in the clashes.

“The clashes in Patiala are extremely regrettable. I spoke with the DGP, and the area is now peaceful. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not allow anyone to cause a commotion in the state. The peace and harmony of Punjab are of the utmost importance “Mann penned through his twitter.

The district administration has also urged citizens to keep the peace and harmony, urging the two groups to resolve their “dispute or misunderstanding” through dialogue.

“Police have been deployed in response to the lack of law and order in the area. We are in contact with the Shiv Sena’s (one of the two groups) chief, Harish Singla, because they do not have permission to march “According to news agency ANI, a senior cop said.

Clashes erupted after a Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) procession collided with a pro-Khalistan Sikh group.

Members of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group brought up the slogan “Khalistan Murdabad,” which sparked the clashes, during which members of the two groups waved swords and threw stones at each other.

