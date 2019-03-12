Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Congress in Punjab is fully ready for the polls and is well placed to win on its own, thus making it clear that even he himself is not in favour of an alliance for the party. AAP led by state president Bhagwant Mann, have been holding the meetings with leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday has clarified that there will be no alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. CM Amarinder has said that the Congress party needs no alliance partner in Punjab. He said that Congress is the major party in Punjab and doesn’t need any allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019 and dismissed talks between the two parties.

Capt Amarinder also said that Congress in Punjab is fully ready for the polls and is well placed to win on its own, thus making it clear that even he himself is not in favour of an alliance for the party.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Punjab unit leaders, led by state president Bhagwant Mann, have been holding parleys with leaders of the recently formed Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) but so far both the sides have not been able to announce a formal alliance.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on if there will be an alliance with AAP in Punjab: Nothing at all. We have no alliance with Kejriwal or with anybody. We will contest on our own and win. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/osopEUzbZ5 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the general elections, the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) have also announced its candidates for seven of a total of 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The alliance, which got the boost with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India partners include Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP), Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More