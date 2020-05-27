Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will chair a review meeting with concerned departments over the COVID-19 situation in Punjab and will then announce the government’s decision on lifting or extending the lockdown further.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state government has also sought a fiscal stimulus of Rs 51,102 crore from the Centre during the course of the Cabinet meeting held at the state Secretariat.

“Punjab Government to seek fiscal stimulus of Rs. 51,102 cr from GoI to overcome economic crisis amid COVID-19. Proposed package includes Rs. 21,500 cr direct stimulus, CCL debt waiver, 100 percent funding of Central Schemes by GoI,” a tweet by the CMO read.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning, Punjab had 2,106 COVID-19 cases, including 1,918 cured/discharged and 40 deaths.

