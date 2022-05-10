Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanded a report from the Director-General of Police (DGP) and intelligence officers on the explosion in Mohali yesterday night

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanded a report from the Director-General of Police (DGP) and intelligence officers on the explosion in Mohali yesterday night, saying the perpetrators will face severe punishment.

He met with the DGP and other officials investigating the case at his home and demanded a report on the actions taken thus far.

After the meeting, Punjab’s chief minister stated “Those attempting to destabilize Punjab’s atmosphere will not be spared. I asked the DGP and other intelligence officers for a report. There will be severe consequences. By the evening, things will be clearer. Keep probing.”

A tiny explosion occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on Monday night. There were no injuries or deaths, but police said they haven’t ruled out a terror motive for the attack, which they said was carried out using a rocket-propelled grenade from outside the building.

However, on Monday, Mohali police stated, “In SAS Nagar’s sector 77, a minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters. There has been no damage recorded. Senior officials have arrived on the scene and are conducting an inquiry.”

When questioned if the incident might be classified as a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh responded, “It can’t be overlooked. We’re looking into it.”