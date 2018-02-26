The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against top officials of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, considered as one of the largest sugar mills in the country, including its Deputy General Manager Gurpal Singh, who is the son-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The bank had complained to the CBI on November 2017, but the agency registered the case on February 22 this year, 2018.

After innumerable revelations of bank fraud cases, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against top officials of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, which is one of the largest sugar mills in the country, including its Deputy General Manager Gurpal Singh, the son-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore and default of Rs 110 crore. According to the FIR lodged by the CBI, there are two loans which are under investigation and both of them are from the same bank, the Oriental Bank of Commerce-Rs 97.85 crore loan which was declared in 2015, and a corporate loan of Rs 110 crore which was used to repay the previous loan.

The bank had complained to the CBI on November 2017, but the agency registered the case on February 22 this year, 2018. Apart from Gurpal Singh, the CBI booked 12 others in the case, including Simbhaoli Sugars’ Chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, CEO G S C Rao, CFO Sanjay Tapriya, Executive Director Gursimran Kaur Mann. As per the FIR, the bank sanctioned a loan Rs 148.60 crore Simbhaoli Sugars in 2011.

The CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal claimed that the loan was sanctioned for financial individuals/self-help groups/ sugarcane farmers, as per a tie-up agreement under an RBI scheme, private company during the period from January 25, 2012, to March 13, 2012. The CBI has charged the accused under sections dealing with cheating, criminal conspiracy and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The recent incident which gained light and is still coming up with new revelations, Nirav Modi, the celebrated jewellery designer who has dominated the news in India, has been accused by PNB (Punjab National Bank) which has alleged Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, and other family members along with their related companies of fraudulent transactions worth almost $2 billion.

