Along with Punjab AG, the state's Director General of Police (DGP) would also be changed and will be sent to the Governor. Currently, IPS Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota is heading as the state's DGP.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol. On Sunday, Congress’ Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the Advocate General APS Deol, when the latter accused him of interfering with the work of the Punjab Government and spreading misinformation.

“Mr AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt,” Sidhu tweeted.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that the Cabinet has sent names of police officers of over 30 years of service. Out of them, the Centre will send a panel in the coming days. “We have sent names of police officers of over 30 years of service. Out of them, the Centre will send a panel in the coming days. We will select a new Director General of Police (DGP) among the panel,” Channi said.