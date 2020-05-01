The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached 480 on Thursday after 76 of 300 returnees from Gurdwara Hazur Sahib test positive. Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister Om Parkash Soni said that they didn’t expect such a large number of cases for coronavirus. Further, 300 more people will be tested. Earlier this week, eight returnees from Gurdwara Hazur Sahib were also tested COVID-19 out of which five were from Tarn Taran and three from Kapurthala.

Moreover, 4000 pilgrims are expected to return back to Punjab from Nanded in the next few days. Soni added that earlier there were only five coronavirus cases in Amritsar and one out of them has also been recovered. He hopes that all these returnees will also recover in the same way. He added that the government is taking all the precautionary measures by spraying disinfectants and the work of sanitization is also being practiced at regular intervals in different corners.

Gurudwara superintendent also revealed that all of them are maintaining social distancing and they have also arranged quarantine facilities here. According to health ministry Punjab has recorded total of 357 cases with 90 patients are cured and discharged, with the toll at 19.

The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 35,043 in the country which includes 25,007 active cases and 8888 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital. India’s toll is at 1,147 as per the latest data shared by the health ministry. To control the spread of COVID-19, the government also imposed a nationwide lockdown which is supposed to end on Sunday, May 3.

