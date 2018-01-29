During a student protest, DSP Harjinder Singh Sandhu allegedly shot himself on Monday during a protest by students at a regional centre of Punjabi University. Mr. Sandhu was rushed to a hospital following the incident where he was declared brought dead. A probe would be conducted to find out if this was a case of an accidental fire, the police said.

In an unfortunate incident, Deputy superintendent of police Harjinder Singh Sandhu allegedly shot himself on Monday during a protest by students at a regional centre of Punjabi University. He was immediately rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical Hospital in Faridkot where he was declared brought dead. Police have said that a probe would be conducted to find out if this was a case of accidental fire. According to reports, the incident happened when students belonging to Punjab Students Union (PSU) began protesting against thrashing of other students a while back.

When the protesting students were engaged in delivering speeches, a local leader reached the venue and began to clash with students. When DSP Sandhu tried to control the protesters, they started throwing allegations at him following which he took out his licensed revolver and shot himself. The development was confirmed by IG Bathinda Range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina who said that incident had sent a wave of shock in his department.

“DSP shot himself dead amid the allegations. He was an honest and hardworking officer and had worked hard in solving many cases in Jaitu in the recent past. We are in deep shock after this incident. He was perfectly fit and was not under any kind of medication,” he said.

According to the media reports, another personnel was also injured in the incident when the bullet hit him after piercing Mr Sandhu’s head. He is currently recovering at a hospital and doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition.