The protest aims to stop bank practice of obtaining blank cheques from farmers while releasing loans to them. The farmers also want the banks to return the already received cheques from them. In December last year, sugarcane farmers had also protested against the state government in regard to their pending dues

A group of seven farmers’ unions from Punjab will be sitting for an indefinite protest against state-level bankers committee (SLBC) today i.e. Monday. The SLBC is headed by the zonal manager of Punjab National Bank, Ludhiana. An MoU was sent to SLBC officials on January 30 warning them of the protest if the committee failed to heed to its demands. The protest aims to stop bank practice of obtaining blank cheques from farmers while releasing loans to them. The farmers also want the banks to return the already received cheques from farmers.

Sukhdev Singh Kokoro, General Secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan said that the farm loan waivered offered by Punjab government wasn’t enough to fulfil farmers’ economic requirements. In no way, the loan waivers were of any aid as the troubled farmers eventually land up in a legal tangle as the blank cheques are against them in the court cases.

Farm organisations at the protest include Bharat Kisan Union (Ekta) Ugrahan, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta) Dakaunda, Kirti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari), Kisan Sangharsh Committee (Azad). Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of another farm organization said whenever a cheque bounces a farmer is made to go behind bars under Negotiable Instrument Act. He added that stressed farmers have to pay their debts even if it meant selling their assets. The banking practice has been unfair towards farmers who are trapped in the spiral of the debt trap and it should be stopped, said Singh. Last year in December sugarcane farmers had protested against the state government in regard to their pending dues.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More