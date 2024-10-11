Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Punjab Farmers and Agents to Launch Ptotest Against Crop Procurement Policies on Oct 13

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal alleged that the Punjab and Delhi governments have not been able to start the procurement of crops even after October 1, due to which commission agents, farmers, and rice millers are all agitated.

Punjab Farmers and Agents to Launch Ptotest Against Crop Procurement Policies on Oct 13

Farmers, commission agents, and rice millers have announced a big agitation against the government’s policies regarding crop procurement in Punjab from October 13.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal alleged that the Punjab and Delhi governments have not been able to start the procurement of crops even after October 1, due to which commission agents, farmers, and rice millers are all agitated. He said that due to the policies of the government, the situation in the mandis has worsened and the government is ignoring the problems of the farmers.

“An important meeting was held today between farmers, commission agents, and rice millers, in which it was decided that Punjab will not be allowed to be ruined. In this connection, Chakka Jam will be held in the entire Punjab on October 13 from 12 noon to 3 pm. Along with this, a joint meeting of all the unions of Punjab has been called in Kisan Bhawan on October 14, in which further strategy will be decided,” said Rajewal.

Rajewal has issued a warning that if the government did not solve their problems, a big agitation would be launched in Punjab on the lines of the farmers’ agitation on the Delhi border.

Earlier in the month, several trains were delayed in the Ferozepur division in Punjab after various farmer organisations held a two-hour-long “Rail Roko” protest on October 3 to mark the third anniversary of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

As per an official release, a total of 17 trains were delayed in the Ferozepur division, however, the official release mentioned that no trains were delayed or rerouted due to the protest.

It also mentioned that the trains were stopped at locations where passengers would not face any inconvenience and would continue to have access to basic amenities like tea and water (food and beverages).
The protesting farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav Blocked from JP Memorial; JD(U) Reminds Him of Emergency and Calls for Congress Split

Filed under

farmer ptotest MSP Punjab farmers
