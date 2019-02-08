Punjab government employees, pensioners to get 6% Dearness Allowance from February 1: The decision taken by the state government will benefit at least 3.25 lakh government employees while the state government will have to shoulder the annual financial responsibility of Rs 720 crore.

Punjab government employees, pensioners to get 6% Dearness Allowance from February 1: The Punjab state government-led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced 6 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees and pensioners, with effect from February 1, 2019. After an informal discussion on the issue during a Cabinet meeting, CM Amarinder Singh took the decision despite financial constraints.

The decision taken by the state government will benefit at least 3.25 lakh government employees. The Punjab government will have to shoulder the annual financial responsibility of Rs 720 crore.

Earlier, the state government had committed to ensuring the welfare of the pensioners and employees.

Similarly, on January 31, the Gujarat government hiked the dearness allowance of state government employees and pensioners by 2 per cent. The increase in DA will come into effect retrospectively from July 1, 2018, and nine lakh people will be benefitted from it.

